Residence of Amulya, Who Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan at Anti-CAA Rally, Vandalised in Chikmagalur

Amulya's house vandalised | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, February 21: An attack was reported at the residence of Amulya, the student activist who landed in row for shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru on Thursday. Preliminary reports revealed that Amulya's house based in the hill station of Chikmagalur was vandalised by miscreants last night. Amulya, Charged With Sedition For 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan, Sent to Judicial Custody by Bengaluru Court.

Stones were pelted at her residence, which led to the windows being cracked and doors left vandalised, said officials privy to the matter. The attack was carried out last night, shortly after the video of her controversial remark went viral on social media. The local police has taken cognisance of the vandalisation incident and launched a probe.

Update by ANI

Chikmagalur: Residence of Amulya(who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru yesterday) was vandalised by miscreants late last night.Police have begun investigation pic.twitter.com/FQlEwOnj6J — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020

Watch Amulya Chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad'

#WATCH Ruckus erupts at the protest rally against CAA&NRC in Bengaluru where AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi is present. A woman named Amulya at the protest rally says "The difference between Pakistan zinadabad and Hindustan zindabad is...". pic.twitter.com/FPh5Ccu3HD — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was present at the dias when the controversial slogan was raised by Amulya, distanced himself and the anti-CAA protesters from her. In his subsequent address to the gathering, the Hyderabad lawmaker unequivocally condemned the student activist for her slogan.

“Neither me nor my party has any link with her. We denounce her. The organisers should not have invited her here [Bengaluru rally]. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our entire drive is to save India," he said.

Amulya was taken into custody last night, with the Bengaluru Police registering a suo moto case against her. "We have registered a suo moto case u/s 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups, and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration)," DCP B Ramesh said.