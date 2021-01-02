D. S. Babbar is a name known not only in India but throughout the entire globe. He is a man of unique vision, great determination and he believes in not only diversifying his businesses but doing so with great panaché.

After establishing his name in the hospitality industry from Delhi to South-East Asia to Dubai, Mr. D.S. Babbar ventured into Oil & Gas Sectors in The Middle East and Texas, USA.

Mr. Babbar is the President of the Indian-Baltic Chamber of Commerce, Lithuania. An organization strengthening economic relations and commerce between India and the Baltic countries.

He is co-founder of Rianjal Moonshine Pvt. Ltd. A company primarily into importing and distributing in pan India and South-East Asia various top brands of liquors. Another recent venture is Egghead After School Academy, which further diversifies his business into the field of education.

Coming to addition of one more feather in his hat is his latest venture Riana Music Records. A record label that gives chances to budding singers and outsiders and has a core value that our country is a bank of untapped talented singers and artists. At RMR it's all about focusing on giving the right opportunity to freshers and making them a star over night.

RMR's debut song was Mashallah featuring Isabelle Kaif and Singer Deep Money. The song was an instant hit and continues to create a vibe for retro-jazz Punjabi fusion song. The song was shared by none other than Salman Khan in his bio link on Instagram.

Talking about RMR's upcoming song, it will be featuring Erban Singh who is RMR's exclusive artist and a very talented and confident singer coming from a middle class family. Shooting for the song will begin in the 1st week of January 2021 in Sonipat, Haryana. Keeping in tandem with diversity this song will create its own vibe.