Ritik Singh Appoints Abhishek Archana Srivastava As the BJP District President of Prayagraj

Entrepreneur Abhishek Archana Srivastava who is roaring the loudest in the business world is all set to rock in the political world now. The young entrepreneur has been appointed as the district president of Prayagraj by the national guard of the India Youth Icon Team, Ritik Singh. He is also the national youth leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The team is working very hard under the supervision of defence minister Rajnath Singh. With Abhishek’s entry as district president, he has already started working towards nation-building.

The team is working all over India and Mr Srivastava has taken an oath to fight for the justice of the Indian citizens. Expressing his gratitude towards Ritik Singh, Abhishek said, “I consider myself very fortunate to be appointed for the position of district president at such a young age. The responsibility on my shoulders not just for a certain section of people but the entire Prayagraj district. With complete honesty and dedication, I will stand by my people and serve them under any capacity.”

Abhishek further revealed that once the lockdown gets lifted, there will be a massive program held in Uttar Pradesh which will be graced by the political leaders of the party. The India Youth Icon Team will be giving tribute to all the coronavirus fighters and warriors. “All the doctors, police officials, media persons, fruit and vegetable vendors among others are true heroes in the time of the pandemic. They need to be honoured for their incredible work”, quoted Abhishek. He hopes people take proper measures as the confirmed cases have crossed 100K in the country.

Besides his foray into politics, Abhishek Archana Srivastava has established his name as a top businessman in Uttar Pradesh. He owns a guest house, a film institute, an event management company, a finance company and is also associated in the field of construction works. With having managed several events and shows, many celebrities from Bollywood including Sunny Leone have appreciated this young man’s work. His main goal is to empower the poor and underprivileged people of the country and he is actively working towards it by doing several charities and social works.