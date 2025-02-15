Mumbai, February 15: A woman was allegedly subjected to severe abuse by her in-laws over dowry, including being injected with HIV-infected medicine in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. According to a complaint filed by the victim's father, his daughter was married in February 2023 with significant dowry, including a car, INR 15 lakh in cash, and jewelry.

Despite this, her in-laws demanded more, including a Scorpio SUV and INR 25 lakh, Dainik Bhaskar reported. When her father couldn't meet these demands, the harassment began. The victim reported being beaten and thrown out of her in-laws' house, but she returned after mediation by the local panchayat. Agra Shocker: Bride Walks out of Wedding As Police Constable Demands INR 30 Lakh Dowry To Proceed With Rituals in Uttar Pradesh.

Woman Injected With HIV-Infected Injection by In-Laws for Dowry in UP

However, the abuse continued. She claims her in-laws gave her medicine intended to kill her and administered an HIV-infected injection. After her father learned of the situation, he admitted her to a hospital, where she tested positive for HIV, though her husband tested negative.

A police case has been registered against the victim’s husband, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and mother-in-law under various sections of the IPC, including attempted murder (Section 307), dowry harassment (Section 498A), and causing harm with drugs (Section 328). The case is under investigation, and the police are taking action following a court order. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide Over Dowry Harassment and Fights Over ‘Habit of Making and Posting Reels on Instagram’.

In another incident, a 30-year-old woman allegedly died by consuming poison after being harassed for dowry by her husband, police said on Thursday, February 13. The woman's husband has been arrested and sent to jail, officials said. Police said Sunita (30) consumed poison on Wednesday after allegedly being beaten and harassed by her husband, Jaylal Rajbhar, over dowry in Kukuraha village in Garhwar area. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem, a police officer said.

