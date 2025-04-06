In a tragic incident in Saharanpur’s Kurdikheda village, a 22-year-old man, Samrej from Barugarh, died by suicide after his girlfriend refused to elope with him. The couple had been in a relationship for 2-3 years, but their families opposed the union due to religious differences. Around 4 AM on April 6, they met in a field where Samrej urged her to run away with him. When she declined, he reportedly snatched her dupatta and hanged himself from a tree. Despite her attempts to save him, he had already died. Villagers and police arrived shortly after. Locals said family pressure and societal opposition led to the tragedy. Police have sent the body for postmortem and are investigating the incident. Noida Shocker: Woman Kills 2 Children, Dies by Suicide After Quarrel With Husband Over Breakfast in Bisrakh; Probe On.

Youth Dies by Suicide in Saharanpur

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

