He was born on July 18, 1999 Kanpur, U.P. He completed his matriculation & higher Secondary exams from H.P. U University. Now he is working in Kolkata, W.B like his name, RoHit Bag believes in leading from the front. Perhaps, that is why, this 20-year-old boy is today the youngest leading digital marketer of his generation. It might be hard to imagine that RoHit Bagh knows his mind so well, when boys of his age are still trying to figure out what to do after passing school, college. It is his unique personality and crystal clear deposition that makes him a motivational force on the social media platform.

No wonder then that this boy in Instagram has more than 60k followers on his Instagram handle, @rohitt_bag, and around 4 lakh followers on his Facebook account.

He keeps updating his followers about what he is doing or feeling regularly. But that is not all! He is also phenomenal when it comes to using such platforms to impart values to others. It is, perhaps, the best way to reach out to a young crowd and put them on the right path, he believes.

He is astute as far as his life and career are concerned and, therefore, he doesn’t take his mantle of being the ‘most motivational personal’ lightly. He realizes that this acknowledgement comes with a lot of responsibility. That is why his ideas and advice are always complimented with learning and experience, whether it is his own or that of others. He also believes in holding a practical approach to life, which is a rare virtue in today’s materialistic world.

RoHit makes it a point to advice youngsters like him through ethical knowledge. He always tells them to keep their goals practical and keep learning whatever they can before embarking upon this journey. His guidance in terms of business and stuff keeps his followers hooked to his every word of advice.