New Delhi, November 27: Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Indian pharma company Hetero, have agreed to produce in India over 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India. The production of the Russian covid vaccine is expected to start at the beginning of 2021.

The Russian Gamaleya research institute suggested UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca try to boost the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine, by combining it with a shot of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Russia Ready to Share 'Sputnik V' Data With Anthony Fauci to Allay Fears, Says RDIF Chief.

Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine to be Produced in India

In August, Russia became the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya research institute, have demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 90 per cent.

