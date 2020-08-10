Industrialisation was the first wave of entrepreneurship in this country. This period saw big industrialists emerging in sectors like commodities, manufacturing, iron and steel and giving the country’s GDP a much-needed leg up. While adding to this the ‘digital media’ has boosted the scope for business across all sectors.

Udit Goenka is the Founder & CEO of PitchGround dba. Little SaaS, Inc., a SaaS market place is helping new tech companies to connect with early adopters. Before PitchGround, Udit was also a part of several other profitable ventures from which he made a successful exit. He believes that education should be free, software should be affordable, and easily accessible. When you combine them both, it creates a wealth of opportunities for everyone.

India today enjoys an envious position globally on many accounts — fastest growing major economy, FII’s favourite destination, a host to world leaders and a country which is open for business 24/7. Indian startups have emerged as a force to reckon with. Udit is giving India a new breed of digital entrepreneurs by motivating, training & guiding young business enthusiasts across India with his techniques & mentorship programmes.

Udit says, “There is utmost satisfaction in creating entrepreneurs than being one. I am the happiest when others utilise my learning to boost up their sales.” If Udit was ever a sportsperson or an actor, considering his demand & schedule, it would have been highly impossible to even interact with him for this long to carry out an interview. Though he started off with a lot of uncertainty, he has now marked his success.

While the government is imperatively focusing on Smart Cities, Digital India etc., digital industrialization can act as a catalyses. Digital industrialization is simply a system where all services functioning are handling by the help of digitization which make smooth and ease in process funtioning. India seems to be ready & all geared up. What makes him different, is the everyday actions that he encircled around digital sphere early in life and in business.

He has generated business from scratch and knows how hard it is to do that step-by-step. He has implemented the right growth hacking strategies to grow the business to a multi-million dollar company. He started marketing online at the young age of 17. He learned Photoshop on his own and started creating logos as a freelancer and had to learn every which way possible to generate customers even before sites like fiverr existed.