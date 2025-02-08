Tom Cruise is a globally renowned Hollywood actor, producer and action star best known for his roles in blockbuster films like Top Gun, Mission: Impossible franchise, Jerry Maguire and more. Beyond his acting prowess, Cruise is celebrated for performing his own high-risk stunts, making him one of the most daring stars in the industry. From scaling the Burj Khalifa in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol to hanging off the side of an airborne plane in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, his stunts set new standards in action filmmaking. According to recent reports, the 62-year-old actor has incorporated hyperbaric oxygen therapy and dangerous breath control techniques into his routine, which he believes provide significant anti-ageing benefits. ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’: Tom Cruise Drops BTS Footage of Daring Mid-Air Stunt on Yellow Stearman Biplane in Christopher McQuarrie’s Sequel (Watch Video).

Tom Cruise’s Anti-Ageing Strategy

Tom Cruise is known for his dedication to performing his own stunts, and his latest preparation for an upcoming underwater sequence takes things to a whole new level. The Hollywood star has reportedly built a specialised tank at his home, allowing him to train for extended breath-holding and underwater stunts as part of his daily workout regimen. A source told Radar Online that Cruise is constantly challenging his physical limits to enhance his performance. The source shared, “Tom is always pushing his body to improve. A few years ago, he started to get interested in all aspects of breathing and how dialling it in can be a game-changer for overall health. The first thing he did was tape his mouth shut at night to ensure that he was breathing through his nose.” The source further added, “It’s bizarre because he looks like he’s in some sort of hostage situation every time he goes to bed, but he claims it has done wonders for his health.” Tom Cruise’s Upcoming Film With Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu to Hit Theaters on October 2, 2026.

Tom Cruise’s Training For Upcoming Film

The report further states that Tom Cruise star has now incorporated hyperbaric oxygen therapy into his routine. The source revealed, Cruise has added ‘hyperbaric oxygen chambers several times a week to binge oxygen’ to his routine. Although Cruise believes his routine keeps him young, some have warned him about the risks of his high-altitude stunts.

