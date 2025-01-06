Sagar, January 6: Four persons were killed and three others injured on Monday when a truck collided with an SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district amid dense fog, police said.

The incident occurred near Hirapur village on the Sagar-Chhatarpur Road, said Shahgarh police station in-charge Sandeep Khare. He said the SUV was carrying people to their workplaces. Gwalior Road Accident: 3 Killed, 2 Injured As Car Hits Divider, Breaks Into Pieces in Madhya Pradesh.

The three persons injured in the accident were referred to the District Hospital in Sagar, he added.