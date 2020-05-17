Sanjay Bhagat- A Boy From A Small Town Living A Massive Life Of Success

Sanjay Bhagat

Hard work is the most important key to success. Not ready to work and venture into everything is not a sign of a successful man. No matter what industry you work in, hard work and team spirit is a growing and successful business venture. This is what Sanjay Bhagat believes. Sanjay Bhagat has come a long way in his life. Oh snap! I did not introduce him.

Sanjay Bhagat is a Digital Marketer and a Front End Developer who was once a computer programmer, currently living in Katra, a small town in Jammu, J&K but this is the small place from where Sanjay Bhagat started his massive journey of success.

The main reason why Sanjay Bhagat chose a feature for himself in the computer world is its reliable performance. Otherwise, it would not be so natural for a person from the humble community of Katra near Jammu City, who has been in business for six years and working with such big names in the business.

Sanjay Bhagat started his career with Line Messenger, a popular brand, and continued to work with Ali Express, Myntra, Cardecho, Vechet, UC News and other big organizations. He intends to go into e-commerce business, and that too by the end of 2020, he will come up with his own organization. Sanjay can be reached through his website sanjaybhagat.com.

“Success is neither magical nor mysterious. Success is the natural consequence of consistently applying basic fundamentals” said by James Rohn and it is Sanjay’s hard work and dedication that has helped him to come so far in his amazing life which was not at all amazing at a time.

Surprisingly, Sanjay had an accident in 2013 and he was on a bed rest for 2 months. After lying in bed for so long, Sanjay began exploring the world of digital technology, especially digital marketing, and opened up his energy will forever. He used these 60 days and became a digital marketing expert.

Today, this Master of Digital Marketing, Sanjay Bhagat loves to travel and he has toured urban communities all over India and around the world. Apart from various urban areas in India, Sanjay has travelled abroad to places like Malaysia, Indonesia, Dubai, Thailand and Abu Dhabi.

Sanjay comes in that classification of folks who simply love to "Earn and Travel" throughout everyday life. He is carrying on with his life at its pinnacle in light of the fact that there is no tomorrow. Sanjay wants to explore and challenge new places and goals.

We are extremely eager to see Sanjay’s E-Commerce Business as Sanjay Bhagat is the charm of the Digital World and we trust in the immense achievement of his forthcoming organizations.