Chandigarh, September 12: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday remembered Saragarhi Day and paid his tributes to the 21 brave men of 36 Sikh Regiment fought with 10,000 Afghan tribals in Lockhart Fort in 1897. The Punjab CM even saluted the brave soldiers.

Remembering the historic day, Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "12 September is a proud day for all of us because it was on this day back in 1897, our 21 brave men of 36 Sikh Regiment fought with 10,000 Afghan tribals in Lockhart Fort. They fought for 7 hours straight and killed over 700 enemies. We salute your bravery." Battle of Saragarhi 123rd Anniversary: Twitterati Remember the 21 Brave Military Sikh Soldiers Who Stood Against 10,000 Afghans in the Greatest Last Stand Ever.

Here's Capt Amarinder Singh's tweet:

12 September is a proud day for all of us because it was on this day back in 1897, our 21 brave men of 36 Sikh Regiment fought with 10,000 Afghan tribals in Lockhart Fort. They fought for 7 hours straight and killed over 700 enemies. We salute your bravery. #SaragarhiDay pic.twitter.com/C1k18W5aFJ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 12, 2020

It is to be known that the Battle of Saragarhi was fought on September 12, 1897, by 21 Sikh soldiers of the British India Army against 10,000 Afghans in the Samana Valley of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. That time it was part of United India under the British Indian Empire. The 21 soldiers of 36 Sikh Regiment soldiers -- led by Havildar Ishar Singh -- had defended Saragarhi. Each year, September 12 is commemorated as Saragarhi Day to honour their fallen comrades.

