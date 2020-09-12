It has been 123 years since the Battle of Saragarhi, the last-stand battle fought before the Tirah Campaign on September 12, 1897, between the British Raj Sikh soldiers and Afghan Tribesmen. It was the time when 21 brave Sikh soldiers stood against over 10,000 men and killed more than 600 of them before perishing to enemy bullets. To honour their bravery and remember the greatest valour, history has ever witnessed, every year, the nation observes Saragarhi Day. In honour of the Battle of Saragarhi 123rd anniversary, Twitterati remembers the brave military Sikh soldiers on Saragarhi Day 2020, as they share pictures and events of the fearless militaries.

The Battle of Saragarhi took place on September 12, 1897, in Tirah region of North-West Frontier Province, now in Pakistan. Saragarhi was a post that connected British India forts of Lockhart and Gulistan on the border areas of Afghanistan. The Afghans attacked the outpost of Saragarhi where thousands of them swarmed and surrounded to cut off the Fort of Gulistan from the Fort Lockhart. Led by Havildar Ishar Singh, the soldiers in the fort, all of whom were Sikhs chose to fight to the death. Some military historians consider it as one of the greatest last stands in history. Here's What You Need To Know About Battle of Saragarhi That Inspired This Akshay Kumar Film.

The odds were striking. It would have taken more than just courage to face such a challenge, where death was certain. But they continued to fight, till their last breath. The Indian Army’s 4th battalion of the Sikh Regiment commemorates the battle every year on September 12, as Saragarhi Day. As we observe the day, citizens have taken to Twitter to pay their respect and honour their bravery, as they remember the Sikh soldiers.

Check Tweets:

12th Sept is a proud day for all of us because it was on this day back in 1897, our 21 brave men of 36 Sikh Regiment fought with 10,000 Afghan tribals in Lockhart Fort. They fought for 7 hours straight and killed over 700 enemies🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#SaragarhiDay #123rdanniversary pic.twitter.com/yfiInxwZY4 — Dishane Das (@dishanedas) September 12, 2020

Remembering the Brave Sikh Soldiers

On this day 12 September, 1897 The battle of Saragarhi were fought when 21 Punjabi Sikh soldiers stood their ground against an onslaught of 10,000 Afghans.#RememberingtheMartyrs#SaragarhiDay@ABVPPunjab@ABVPVoice pic.twitter.com/H0n0g9ZVBc — Chiranshu Rattan ਚਿਰਾਂਸ਼ੂ ਰਤਨ (@Chiranshu92) September 12, 2020

Saragarhi Day

21 Sikh soldiers, who were attacked by around 10,000 Afghans. The Sikhs, led by Havildar Ishar Singh, chose to fight to the death, in what is considered by some military historians as one of history's greatest last-stands. Celebrating #SaragarhiDay Today#Kesari @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/QrZ4I8WiUM — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) September 12, 2020

The Battle Which Can Never be Forgotten!

#SaragarhiDay The battle which never can be forgotten. The tale of valour which gives rush of emotions and gutts to stand for the motherland. We bow to the valour of these warriors. pic.twitter.com/WIuMEJNKNQ — IAmkar Manasi (@IamkarManasi) September 12, 2020

Twitterati Honour the Heroes

21 Military Sikhs Against 10,000 Afghans

Today marks the day the battle of Saraghari took place where 21 fearless sikhs took on an army of 10,000 afghans. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏#SaragarhiDay #21vs10000 pic.twitter.com/DPSStbNjJb — 𝘼𝙆𝙎𝙃𝘼𝙏 (@ViratSzn) September 12, 2020

It's the 123rd Anniversary

On anniversary of 123rd #BattleOfSaragarhi I salute the sacrifice & bravery of all 21 soldiers who laid down their lives for the motherland.#SaragarhiDay — Tejas । तेजस (@tejsinnarkarIND) September 12, 2020

More Tributes Pour in

Today marks saragarhi day- When 21 brave sikhs from the 36th Sikh regiment took a last stand against 10,000 enemy tribesmen.❤️#SaragarhiDay #Saragarhi #WaheguruJi — Bhavneet Singh (@Bhavneet_) September 12, 2020

Battle of Saragarhi

Today is a historical day when battle of Saragarhi was fought on 12 Sept.1897.A salute to all the soldiers for their bravery. 21 soldiers of the 36 Sikh Regiment fought an army of over 10,000 Afghans and killed more than 600.@Republic_Bharat @ZeeNews@jankibaat1#SaragarhiDay pic.twitter.com/wbVztEmGrB — GtmMohan (@sharmamohan786) September 12, 2020

The valiant soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment have already been the subject of many books, articles, documentaries and movies. The legendary Battle of Saragarhi and the 21 Sikh soldiers and their ultimate courage, fighting unto their last breath will always be remembered.

