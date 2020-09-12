It has been 123 years since the Battle of Saragarhi, the last-stand battle fought before the Tirah Campaign on September 12, 1897, between the British Raj Sikh soldiers and Afghan Tribesmen. It was the time when 21 brave Sikh soldiers stood against over 10,000 men and killed more than 600 of them before perishing to enemy bullets. To honour their bravery and remember the greatest valour, history has ever witnessed, every year, the nation observes Saragarhi Day. In honour of the Battle of Saragarhi 123rd anniversary, Twitterati remembers the brave military Sikh soldiers on Saragarhi Day 2020, as they share pictures and events of the fearless militaries.

The Battle of Saragarhi took place on September 12, 1897, in Tirah region of North-West Frontier Province, now in Pakistan. Saragarhi was a post that connected British India forts of Lockhart and Gulistan on the border areas of Afghanistan. The Afghans attacked the outpost of Saragarhi where thousands of them swarmed and surrounded to cut off the Fort of Gulistan from the Fort Lockhart. Led by Havildar Ishar Singh, the soldiers in the fort, all of whom were Sikhs chose to fight to the death. Some military historians consider it as one of the greatest last stands in history. Here's What You Need To Know About Battle of Saragarhi That Inspired This Akshay Kumar Film. 

The odds were striking. It would have taken more than just courage to face such a challenge, where death was certain. But they continued to fight, till their last breath. The Indian Army’s 4th battalion of the Sikh Regiment commemorates the battle every year on September 12, as Saragarhi Day. As we observe the day, citizens have taken to Twitter to pay their respect and honour their bravery, as they remember the Sikh soldiers.

The valiant soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment have already been the subject of many books, articles, documentaries and movies. The legendary Battle of Saragarhi and the 21 Sikh soldiers and their ultimate courage, fighting unto their last breath will always be remembered.

