Mumbai, September 19: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sardar Tara Singh died on Saturday after a prolonged illness. Sardar Tara Singh breathed his last at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. The Mumbai BJP leader was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past few days. Party’s vice president of Maharashtra unit Kirit Somaiya expressed grief over the Singh's demise.

Somaiya tweeted, “My senior colleague, BJP leader Sardar Tarasing, after prolonged illnesses died at Lilavati Hospital today morning, Ishwar un ki Atma ko Shanti De.” Sardar Tara Singh Death Rumours: Mumbai BJP Leaders Post Condolence Messages on Twitter, Later Delete Them.

Tweet by Kirit Somaiya:

My senior colleague, BJP leader Sardar Tarasing, after prolonged illnesses died at Lilavati Hospital today morning, Ishwar un ki Atma ko Shanti De Prarthana @BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @ChDadaPatil — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) September 19, 2020

Tara Singh was a former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Mulund area of Mumbai from 1999-2009. Earlier this month also, the news of his death was surfaced on social media after two BJP politicians tweeted about it. However, they later deleted their tweets.

