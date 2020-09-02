Mumbai, September 2: Death news of Sardar Tara Singh, ex- BJP MLA surfaced on social media after two BJP politicians tweeted about it. However, they deleted it and the tweets are no longer available. According to Kirit Somaiya, Sardar Tara Singh is admitted to the hospital and he is undergoing treatment at Lilavati hospital for the past few days.

He further said that he spoke to Lilavati Hospital and his family a few minutes back. "His health is critical but stable. We pray for improvement," added Somaiya.

Here's what Kirit Somaiya tweeted:

Sardar Tarasing is admitted/taking treatment at Lilavati Hospital for past few days. I talked to Lilavati Hospital & His Family few minutes back. His health is critical but stable. We pray for improvement @BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @ChDadaPatil — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) September 2, 2020

Tara Singh is a former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elected from Mulund assembly constituency in Mumbai. After the news of his death spread on social media, people expressed grief There were messages on social media since morning that he was critically ill and news of his demise was first tweeted by Chitra Kishor Wagh.

The tweet posted by Chitra Kishor Wagh, which has now been deleted:

“मेरा काम ही मेरी पहचान”आयुष्याच्या शेवटाच्या क्षणापर्यंत या त्यांच्या ब्रीदवाक्याला साजेसे कार्य करत राहणारे नगरसेवक ते आमदार अशी जवळजवळ ४० वर्ष राजकीय कारकीर्द गाजवणारे आमदार सरदार तारासिंह यांचे दुःखद निधन झाले आहे. ईश्वर त्यांना चिरशांती देवो हीच प्रार्थना...🙏 pic.twitter.com/D9V25lW6Cg — Chitra Kishor Wagh (@ChitraKWagh) September 2, 2020

Here's the deleted message:

People Express Grief over Sardar Tara Singh's demise:

He has spent over 40 years in the political field. Last year, the octogenarian Sardar Tara Singh, who was a corporator for 15 years and an MLA for two decades, shown keen interest in contesting the Mulund Assembly seat for a fifth straight time.

