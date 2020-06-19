New Delhi, June 19: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, was shifted to another hospital on Friday after his condition deteriorated. From the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, he was taken to Saket's Max Hospital where the plasma therapy would be administered on him. Amit Shah Prays for Speedy Recovery of Delhi Health Minister Hospitalised Due to COVID-19.

The Office of Delhi Health Minister, issued a statement to inform that his condition worsened earlier in the day which led to the doctors at RGSSH to put him on oxygen support. In another update, it was informed that Jain would be shifted to the Max Hospital.

"Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain being shifted to Saket's Max Hospital, where he will be administered Plasma therapy for COVID19," said the statement issued by his Office.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a separate statement issued on Twitter, confirmed that Jain has developed pneumonia due to the COVID-19 infection.

"His latest CT scan report shows that the pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased. He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today. The advice of doctors will be followed," Kejriwal said.

Jain, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday - two days after he developed symptoms related to the disease. Along with Jain, party legislator Atishi has also contracted the virus.

Akshay Marathe, an AAP leader and advisor to CM Kejriwal and his colleague Abhinandita Mathur, an advisor to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, have also tested positive. Kejriwal had also undergone the test for COVID-19 last week. His test results were found to be negative.

Whole the condition of three other AAP functionaries is improving, 55-year-old Jain's health has deteriorated since he contracted the virus. His lung infection has increased, said the update issued by government earlier in the day. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a message on Twitter, expressed concern and prayed for his speedy recovery.

