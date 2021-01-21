Mumbai, January 21: Echoing positive global cues, the Indian markets hit a record high on Thursday with widespread optimism among investors. The Sensex hit the 50,000-mark for the first time ever. The Sensex opened at 50,096, up 304 points or 0.6 percent. The Nifty was at 14,712, up 68 points or 0.47 percent.

Markets across the globe jumped after Joe Biden took charge as the 46th President of the US. The Indian markets rallied on the back of positive global trends. Traders were joyful over his plan to inject even more stimulus into the world's largest economy. The Dow and S&P 500 posted all-time highs, Nasdaq jumped 2.0 percent. Investors were relieved that Joe Biden took office smoothly especially after the US Capitol attack last week. Wall Street Hits New Records, Stock Markets Across Globe Rally as President Joe Biden Takes Office; Asian Stocks Set For a Strong Start.

Sensex crosses 50,000:

Asian markets rose on Thursday after US stocks closed at record highs on hopes that Joe Biden would put in place further economic stimulus to offset damage wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Australia's ASX 200 jumped more than 0.80 per cent in early trade Thursday. Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.81 per cent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2021 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).