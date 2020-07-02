Mumbai, July 2: The Sensex after opening in the green has zoomed over 300 points in the morning trades. The Sensex was trading at 35,762, up 348 points higher. NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was at 10,523 at 11 am on Thursday. The markets continue to trade in the positive terrain tracking firm sentiments from the global stock markets.

The Asian stocks tracked Wall Street higher although sentiment was cautious ahead of US employment data. There has an increase in doubt over the fast economic recovery as the total number of Covid-19 patients in India crossed the 6 lakh mark and the death toll climbed to 17,800 levels. Cases in the US have also been increasing, with several states of the country reporting a record number of cases every day. Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 6 Lakh Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps to 17,834.

Shares of Pfizer surged on Thursday on reports that the parent company's COVID-19 vaccine has shown positive results. On Wednesday, Pfizer's US parent said that a COVID-19 vaccine developed jointly with Germany's BioNTech was found to be well-tolerated, and is the fourth early-stage drug to show promise in human testing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).