Mangaluru, January 9: The northeast CEN cybercrime police arrested an employee of a jewellery shop for allegedly blackmailing a woman with a private video and demanding sexual favour. The victim, a 22-year-old beautician lodged a complaint against the accused. Based on her complaint, the cops carried out the arrest. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Repeatedly Rapes Girl, Blackmails With Obscene Video in Lucknow, Arrested

.According to the report published in the Times of India, the accused was identified as Samar Paramaink, a West Bengal native who currently resides in Ulsoor. The victim who is also from West Bengal shifted to Bengaluru two years ago to attend a beautician course. She then started working at a beauty parlour and the accused was a regular customer of the studio. The duo soon became close friends. The accused then convinced the woman to work at a dance bar to earn more money. Following this, the woman joined the dance bar. Delhi Shocker: Girl Blackmailed With Intimate Video With Boy, Younger Sister, Boyfriend Arrested.

.The accused somehow got her photos and videos and also details of her contacts from her phone. The woman, however, left for her home state when she found out that the job was not suitable for her. But she returned to Bengaluru with her husband. The accused then started to harass the woman. The accused began blackmailing the woman demanding sexual favours. The accused then shared private photos and videos of the woman with her friends and relatives after she refused his advances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2023 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).