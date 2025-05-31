Gurugram, May 31: In a controversial turn of events, law student Sharmishta Panoli was arrested by Kolkata Police from Gurugram on Friday night over an Instagram video she allegedly posted, containing derogatory remarks about a particular religion in response to a post related to Operation Sindoor. The video, though later deleted, had gone viral, sparking widespread outrage and leading to the registration of a police complaint in Kolkata.

Police sources said that Panoli’s video featured “disrespectful and derogatory” content that hurt the religious sentiments of a specific community. Despite efforts by the authorities to serve her a legal notice, Panoli and her family were reportedly untraceable, prompting a Kolkata court to issue an arrest warrant. Acting on the warrant, a team from Kolkata Police arrested her from Gurugram. 'It Appears Like Police Officers Are Bent Upon Ruining Her Life': Bombay High Court Orders Release of Engineering Student Arrested for Resharing Critical Social Media Post on Operation Sindoor.

A senior officer confirmed that the FIR was lodged under sections related to promoting enmity between groups and hurting religious sentiments. Panoli, who hails from Pune, is currently facing legal proceedings in Kolkata. Spying for Pakistan: Haryana Police Arrest Several for Espionage; DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor Says 'Action Result of Increased Vigilance Post Operation Sindoor' (Watch Video).

Sharmishta Panoli Apologises for Her Remarks

I do hereby tender my UNCONDITIONAL APOLOGY whatever was put are my personal feelings and i never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody so if anybody is hurt I’m sorry for the same. I expect co-operation and understanding. Henceforth, i will be cautious in my public post. Again… — Sharmishta (@Sharmishta__19) May 15, 2025

Following the backlash, Panoli took to social media platform X to issue an unconditional apology. “I do hereby tender my unconditional apology. Whatever was put are my personal feelings and I never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody, so if anybody is hurt I'm sorry for the same. I expect co-operation and understanding. Henceforth, I will be cautious in my public post. Again, please accept my apologies”, she wrote, promising to exercise caution in the future.

