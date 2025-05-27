Today, May 27, the Bombay High Court expressed its "shock" at the Maharashtra Police for arresting a 19-year-old engineering student who reshared a critical social media post on the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor. The division bench of Justices Gauri Godse and Somasekhar Sundaresan criticised the State and the college authorities for treating her like a "criminal", instead of making an endeavour to reform her. The student is presently lodged in Pune's Yerwada Central prison. She was booked under Sections 152, 196, 197, 299, 352 and 353 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. The Bombay High Court decided to consider the girl's release today itself and made it clear that it will not at all accept any excuses later if the authorities fail to release her today before sunset. When the Assistant Public Prosecutor informed the bench that the probe is ongoing and the police are in the process of examining the student's mobile and laptop, Justice Godse said, "This is absolutely shocking. It appears like police officers are bent upon ruining her life. Equally the college." Operation Sindoor: BSF Targeted 76 Pakistani Posts, 42 FDLs, Destroyed 3 Terror Launch Pads in Retaliatory Action.

HC Criticizes State and College Authorities for Treating Student Like 'Criminal'

