The Sheena Bora Murder Case Refuses to die down. Former Media Executive Indrani Mukerjea who is accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that Sheena Bora is alive and the central agency should look for her in Kashmir.

According to a report in India Today, Indrani in her letter wrote that she recently met a woman in prison who said she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir so she has asked the CBI to look for Sheena Bora in Kashmir.

Indrani has also moved an application before the special CBI court, which is likely to be heard soon.

Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, has been lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail since she was arrested in 2015. The Bombay High Court had rejected her bail application last month and she is now expected to approach the Supreme Court through her lawyer.

Three months after she was arrested, her husband Peter Mukerjea was also arrested on charges of helping Indrani.

Investigation by Mumbai Police and then Later by CBI concluded that Sheena Bora was murdered by Indrani Mukerjea, who was helped by her driver Shyamvar Rai and her second husband Sanjeev Khanna.

Indrani did it because she was enraged with Sheena over her relationship with Rahul Mukerjea - Peter Mukerjea's son from an earlier marriage - according to investigators.

The CBI also said Sheena Bora had threatened to expose her mother after a financial dispute between them. After the murder, Indrani told friends that Sheena - she had claimed to the world that she was her sister - had moved to the US.

The murder surfaced when Indrani Mukherjee's driver was arrested in a separate case. Based on the driver's statement, Sheena's half-burnt body was dug up from a forest near Mumbai.

Some 60 witnesses have recorded their statements in the trial, which started in 2017.

Peter Mukerjea was released on bail last year.

