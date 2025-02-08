Shimla, February 8: Two persons were killed on the spot when their car fell into a gorge in Chopal area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Chambi on Chopal-Jhina roadon Friday evening, when the vehicle which was on its way from Chambi to Badlavag fell into a gorge. Locals near the spot heard the sound of the car crashing and informed the police. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Tourists Dead in Separate Paragliding Accidents in Kangra and Kullu Districts.

The deceased were identified as Ramkrishan Sharma and Surjit Singh, both residents of village Baldavag in Chopal, police said. Investigations are underway to find out the cause of the accident, they added.