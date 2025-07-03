In a shocking case from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, 29-year-old Pooja Jatav has stunned the city with a series of calculated crimes. After allegedly orchestrating her husband’s murder, she entered live-in relationships—first with her brother-in-law Kalyan Singh, and after his death, with her elder brother-in-law Santosh, fathering a child with him. Facing opposition from her mother-in-law, Sushila Devi, over property disputes, she conspired with her sister and her sister’s lover to murder the 54-year-old woman on June 24 and fled with jewellery worth INR 8 lakh. While Pooja and her sister were arrested earlier, police have now nabbed the absconding lover Anil Verma in an encounter, recovering stolen items and a weapon. The case has sparked massive outrage online. UP Shocker: Man Turns Car Into Helicopter-Like Vehicle Rotors and Wings; Police Seize Vehicle (Watch Video).

Jhansi Woman’s Chilling Crime Trail

8 बीघा जमीन के लिए सास का मर्डर कराने वाली पूजा निकली शातिर.. पति की मौत के बाद देवर, फिर जेठ और अब प्रेमी का मिला साथ... देवर की चाहत में करा दी थी पति की हत्या UP के झाँसी में सास सुशीला देवी की हत्या कराने वाली बहू पूजा तो बहुत खतरनाक निकली। देवर कल्याण सिंह की चाहत में पति… pic.twitter.com/vAPM1tdbvU — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) July 2, 2025

