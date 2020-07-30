Kolkata, July 30: In a tragic news, West Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra died at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. In a tweet, the West Bengal Youth Congress confirmed reports of Mitra's demise. The tweet read, "WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada's family. May his soul rest in peace."

Mitra, was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata with kidney ailments a few days ago, and he died away at around 1.30 am on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, the hospital sources reportedly informed, according to PTI. Shaankar Sen, Chairman of Senco Gold And Diamond, Dies at 63 Due to COVID-19 in Kolkata.

Somen Mitra Dies at 78:

Mitra was a member of the 15th Lok Sabha, elected from the Diamond Harbour constituency in West Bengal state in 2009 as a Trinamool Congress candidate. He was the president of the state unit of the Indian National Congress. In July 2008, he left the Indian National Congress and formed a new party, named Pragatisheel Indira Congress.

His party was officially merged with TMC in 2009. In 2014, he rejoined Congress party and became the president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee for the second time in 2018. He served this post till his death.

