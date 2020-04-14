Sonia Gandhi Praises Coronavirus Warriors on The Frontline Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Address to Nation, Requests People to 'Follow The Lockdown'

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 14: With just couple of hours left for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday praised those at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus -- doctors, sanitation workers, policemen. She also said that all these coronavirus warriors are fighting this war despite lack of basic safety gear.

In her video message, she said, "What can be more patriotic that all of us fighting the pandemic together. Our coronavirus warriors are fighting this war despite lack of basic safety gear. Doctors, health workers and volunteers are treating patients despite lack of protection kits." Sonia Gandhi also asked the people to "follow the lockdown and adhere to the social distancing norms". PM Narendra Modi to Address the Nation at 10 AM Today, Likely to Announce Further Plans, Extension of Lockdown to Fight COVID-19 Spread.

Adding on she said, "Policemen and jawans are on duty to ensure a successful lockdown. Sanitation workers - despite lack of resources - are helping in containing the spread of the coronavirus. Government officials too are working hard to ensure essential services. But if we don't support them, they won't be able to do their jobs. Reports have been coming of harassment of doctors. This is wrong, against our culture. We have to support them in this fight."

Here's the tweet by Congress:

During her five-minute-long video message, the Congres chief said, "Many of you are fighting this war at an individual level by distributing sanitisers, ration. All of you deserve to be praised. All Congress workers are with you in this fight, whether we are in opposition or ruling a state."

It is to be known that PM Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today, i.e. on April 14, which is also the last day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. During the address today, the Prime Minister is expected to talk of the way forward to combat the coronavirus crisis in the country. There are speculations that he will extend the lockdown until at least the end of April as he had recently hinted at a consensus amongst the States on the extension of lockdown by another two weeks.