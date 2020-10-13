Himachal Pradesh, September 13: The Congress in the state has threatened to launch a protest against the alleged removal of party chief Sonia Gandhi's inaugural plaque from the Atal Tunnel in the state. According to an NDTV report, the Congress leaders have alleged that the foundation plaque bearing Sonia Gandhi's name was removed from the tunnel ahead of its inauguration.

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore has written to chief minister Jairam Thakur, warning of a protest. In a letter, Rathore said, "If the missing foundation stone is not re-installed, Congress will hold a state-wide agitation against the government."PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh, Says It Will Give New Strength to India’s Border Infrastructure.

The strategically-important Atal Tunnel, that connects Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti valley and reduces travel time to Leh in Ladakh by up to five hours, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3. The Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world. The 9.02 Km long tunnel will connect Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.

After three accidents within three days of Atal Tunnel's inauguration, the District Magistrate of Kullu announced new traffic regulations with the intent to curb road mishaps. The regulations need to strictly implemented, and the violators would face penal action under Section 144 of CrPC.

