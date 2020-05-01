Kochi-Bhubaneswar Special Train to Run From Kerala Today to Send Back Migrants From Odisha, Say Reports

Indian Railway | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Youtube)

Ernakulam, May 1: A special train to ferry around 1,000 stranded migrants is likely to run from Kerala to Odisha on Friday, reports said. The train journey is being facilitated by the Indian Railways based on the request of both the governments. The migrants who are being sent back today are reportedly the stranded labourers from Alappuzha district. Only those migrants selected by the government would be allowed to board the train. First Train Ran Amid Lockdown Today From Telangana's Lingampalli to Jharkhand's Hatia to Bring Back Migrants; Watch Video.

The train is scheduled to depart at 6:00 pm today from Kochi, reports said, adding that the government has finalised the the first set of migrants from Odisha who would be sent back to their home states. Only the selected migrants are eligible for the special commutation facility arranged today. The destination is said to be Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha.

The Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha is expected to either send the migrants into quarantine for 14 days or ask them to self-quarantine at their residences. If the migrants are to be immediately sent back to their native villages, the government is expected to arrange bus facilities from Bhubaneswar.

Earlier today, the first train amid lockdown plied from Lingampalli, close to Hyderabad, in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand. The train was ferrying back migrant workers stranded in the state since the imposition of nationwide shutdown. With economic activities closed, the cash-starved migrants were in a desperate bid to return to their native state.

"Special train was run today from Lingampalli (Hyderabad) to Hatia (Jharkhand)on request of Telangana government and as per directions of Railway Ministry. Any other train to be planned as per directions of Ministry of Railways and on request from originating and destination states," a Railway official said earlier today.

The train services were suspended from March 22, two days before the imposition of a nationwide lockdown by Prime MInister Narendra Modi. Since them, all services of the Railways and the aviation sector remained suspended. The road transport options were also terminated, in accordance to the lockdown guidelines issued by the Centre.