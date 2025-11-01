New Delhi, November 1: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended warm greetings to the people of multiple Indian states and union territories celebrating their Foundation Day, highlighting India’s diversity and unity.

In a post on X, Gandhi underscored the cultural richness and harmony that define the nation’s identity. “Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep on their Foundation Day. Kannada Rajyotsava 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes on Karnataka Formation Day, Says ‘State Embodies Spirit of Progress Rooted in Wisdom’.

Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep on their Foundation Day. Each of these regions adds its own unique colour,… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 1, 2025

Each of these regions adds its own unique colour, language, and tradition to the vibrant fabric of our beautiful nation. Together, they represent the true spirit of India - unity in diversity, and progress through harmony. Let us celebrate this day by reaffirming our shared commitment to equality, justice, and love - the values that hold our country together,” Gandhi posted on X.

In his message, Gandhi emphasised that the strength of India lies in its diversity, where every region contributes to the nation’s collective progress and cultural brilliance. His statement came as several states and union territories marked their Foundation Day on November 1, commemorating their formation and historical evolution over the years. Punjab Formation Day 2025 Date, History, Significance: Key Things To Know Including How To Celebrate Punjab Day.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended greetings to the people of the states and union territories on the occasion. Echoing Gandhi’s sentiments, he praised the diversity that forms the cornerstone of India’s unity.

Kharge posted on X, “Warm wishes on the Formation Day of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. India’s true strength lies in its remarkable diversity. May each of these States and Union Territories continue to flourish with peace, prosperity, and boundless growth.”

Their greetings came as several parts of the country celebrated cultural events, parades, and official ceremonies marking the Foundation Day of their respective states and union territories — reflecting the unity in diversity that Gandhi described as “the true spirit of India.”

