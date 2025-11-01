Punjab Formation Day is the commemoration of the day that the Indian state of Punjab was formed. The celebration of State Formation Day has been a great way for states to remember their origin, celebrate their culture and educate more people about their contributions to India’s economic growth. Punjab Formation Day is a statewide public holiday and there are special events that are organised by the government to celebrate this day.

As we celebrate Punjab Formation Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, including how to celebrate Punjab Formation Day and its importance.

Punjab Formation Day 2025 Date

Punjab Formation Day 2025 will be commemorated on November 1. The state of Punjab was formed on November 1, 1966, when the former state of East Punjab was divided into two states, Punjab and Haryana, on the basis of linguistic identity. Ever since, the date is marked as Punjab Formation Day to help promote awareness about the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 and celebrate all that the state has done to contribute to India’s growth and progress.

Significance of Punjab Formation Day

The annual celebration of Punjab Formation Day is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the state. There are various cultural events that are organised by the government as well as local communities and are usually filled with dance, music and delicious delicacies. The state of Punjab also has official ceremonies and Universities and colleges often hold events that include both honoring graduating students and welcoming new ones, along with cultural performances.

It is interesting to note that November 1 is also marked as State Formation Day in some other parts of the country. In addition to Haryana, which was also formed by the reorganization of East Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu also celebrate their state formation days on November 1.

We hope that the celebration of these state-centered days helps you to understand more about the diverse cultures that India is home to and the unique ways that each state and union territory contributes to the growth and development of India.

