Bareily, February 3: Education authorities have held a government school in Bareilly accountable for refusing to provide a sanitary pad to a Class 11 student during an exam last week. The girl's family claimed she was forced to wait outside the exam hall for over an hour, denied assistance, and ultimately sent home after the principal barred her from entering despite her visibly bleeding through her clothes.

In a statement to Times Of India, Bareilly DIOS Ajit Kumar, said that an investigation confirmed the school's failure to provide the student with essential menstrual hygiene support, resulting in her being sent home while bleeding and distressed. Bareilly Road Accident: 2 Killed, 5 Injured As Pick Up Van Loses Control, Overturns on Auto in Uttar Pradesh; Probe Underway.

The student's family claimed that she was forced to stand outside the examination hall for over an hour, waiting in distress, as the school failed to provide her with a sanitary pad. Despite her worsening condition, no assistance was given, and the principal allegedly denied her entry into the exam hall. Eventually, she was sent home, visibly bleeding through her clothes, leaving her humiliated and deeply traumatized by the incident. Bareilly Shocker: Woman Who Killed Newborn Daughter by Throwing Toddler in Pond in UP After Argument With Husband Awarded Life Imprisonment.

In response to the incident, the acting principal of the school clarified, "I was informed that the student had requested sanitary pads, but I was occupied with other pressing matters at the time. She was asked to wait, but instead, she left with her friends. When I became available, I learned that she had already gone home."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2025 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).