Hyderabad, February 12: In a tragic incident reported from Hyderabad, a student of class 10th died by suicide on Thursday after allegedly being humiliated by her school authorities over non payment of the fee. The deceased parents who reportedly worked as a daily wage labourers, had promised the school to pay the entire fee by February 20, however the authorities continued to humiliate her, they allege. LSR College Student Dies by Suicide at Home in Telangana; The 19-Year-Old Girl Had Mental Stress Due to Financial Conditions, Says Family.

As per reports, the deceased did not go to school on the day of the incident and told her father to inform the authorities that she is unwell, if they call to check in. "This clearly means that she was tortured,” her father told The News Minute. "The school management made my daughter call from the school twice this week, reminding me to clear the dues. I told them that I will clear it by February 20,” he added. IIM Ahmedabad Student Dies by Suicide in Hostel Room, No Suicide Note Found.

The girl's mother also concurred her husband's allegations on the school management and said, “They harassed my daughter, that is the reason she killed herself.”As per report, her parents had paid around Rs 10,000 and a sum of Rs 27,000 was due to be paid as the school fee.

Meanwhile, the police has registered a case against the Ravindra Bharathi High School based on the allegations made by the deceased's parents under 174 code of criminal procedure (Police to enquire and report on suicide) and launched the investigation into the matter.

