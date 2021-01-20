Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (PTI) A second year female student of the IIM-Ahmedabad's flagship post-graduate programme allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room in the campus of the premier business school, said police on Wednesday.

The student, Drishti Rajkanani, a 25-year-old Bihar native, was in the second year of the Post-Graduate Program in Management (PGPM) of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), said inspector of the Satellite police station JB Agravat.

Her body was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room in the IIMA campus, he said.

The cause of the suicide was not yet known.

"She was originally from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and was the only student in her hostel room. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling of her room today evening.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide," said Agravat.

The reason behind her extreme step was yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was found in the room during preliminary probe, the inspector said.

PGPM is the flagship programme of the country's top management institute.

