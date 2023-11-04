Rajkot, November 4: While taking her class ninth examination in Gujarat's Amreli on Friday, November 3, a 15-year-old girl passed away from cardiac arrest. Sakshi Rajosara, a resident of Jasdan taluka in the Rajkot district, was identified as the deceased. The incident took place on Friday morning in the Shantaba Gajera School.

School administrator Chatur Khunt said that Sakshi passed out unexpectedly as she walked into the examination room. She was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state. Upon arrival, the attending doctors declared her dead. To determine the cause of death, her body was sent for forensic postmortem examination. Sudden Heart Attack Death in Gujarat: 17-Year-Old Student Collapses in Class Before Test, Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Rajkot.

According to Khunt, the girl was observed falling as soon as she entered the exam hall, and the entire incident was caught on CCTV camera installed inside the classroom.

Meanwhile, the number of paediatric cardiac arrests that have occurred in the state, particularly in Rajkot, during the previous several months has sparked concerns. In the Rajkot district alone, paramedics responded to 3,512 cardiac-related crises between January and September of this year, according to the 108 ambulance service. A total of 3,458 of these cases were treated throughout the course of 2022. Sudden Heart Attack Death in Gujarat: 17-Year-Old Girl Preparing for NEET Experiences Breathlessness in School, Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Navsari.

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union minister of health, recently stated, citing an ICMR research, that those who have previously experienced a severe case of Covid should refrain from overexerting themselves for a year or two in order to prevent heart attacks and cardiac arrests. Following a number of heart-related deaths in Gujarat, state health minister Rushikesh Patel also convened talks with cardiologists. To identify the reasons and potential solutions, Patel has contacted specialists to gather information on the fatalities.

