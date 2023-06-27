Mumbai, June 27: A 17-year-old girl in class 12 at Navsari's AB School passed away from cardiac arrest in yet another case of abrupt heart failure. Tanisha Gandhi, who lost her mother to Covid-19 two years prior, was ascending the stairs with her friends during playtime. She instantly began to experience shortness of breath and heavy perspiration.

The school administration took her to the closest hospital, where a doctor pronounced her dead. Doctors concluded that she died as a result of a sudden cardiac arrest. The postmortem report of the deceased is awaited. Hyderabad Shocker: First-Year Engineering Student Collapses While Walking, Dies of Heart Attack in CMR College Premises (Watch Video).

Tanisha tried to grip the stair railing when she started to feel uneasy, but she was unable to do so, told Amrut Chhatrola, the principal of AB School as cited by TOI. Her friends stood behind her and let the school administration know, he added.

We hurried her in the school van to the closest hospital, Chhatrola told. "The doctor who was there told us that she had passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest. he added. Tanisha was also preparing for the NEET exams.

Recently, Gujarat has had a number of incidences of young and middle-aged persons passing away from abrupt heart attacks.

Previously, an 18-year-old student in Gujarat's Navsari district passed away after suffering a heart attack 30 minutes prior to his Class 12 exam.

According to reports, Utsav Shah, a commerce student at Vidhyakunj School in Navsari, had chest trouble as he prepared to enter the test room. Navi Mumbai: Auto Rickshaw Driver Dies of Heart Attack During Ride (Watch Video).

His father Narendra Shah reportedly drove him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

