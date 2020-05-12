Bombay HC Refuses to Restrain Arnab Goswami from Anchoring Until Pendency of Cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to restrain Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami from anchoring until pendency of several cases filed against him over the debate on Palghar mob lynching incident.Accusing Goswami of making inflammatory statements in a televised debate on Palghar mob lynching, various workers and leaders of the Congress party had filed complaints against him.The high court observed that petitioner, Suraj Thakur, is already a party in the petition before the Supreme Court in the matter and said that the petitioner can put this demand there.The court also refused to pass any order about making others in Republic TV management as accused in the cases but observed that the investigating agency will investigate the matter and decide on who should be included in the chargesheetThe court, however, kept the petition pending until after the apex court takes a decision in the petition pending before it.The Supreme Court had on Monday extended till further hearing the interim protection granted to Arnab Goswami in connection with several FIRs registered against him for allegedly defaming Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)