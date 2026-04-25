Tensions escalated in Surat late Friday night, April 24, after a minor girl was allegedly molested while returning home from coaching classes. The incident sparked immediate outrage, leading a crowd of nearly 400 people to assemble outside the Althan police station, with some attempting to storm the premises. Police officials confirmed that the suspect is in custody and that they used mild force to restore order in the area.

Accused Apprehended by Locals

The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 8:00 PM on Friday, April 24. The victim, a 15-year-old student, was heading home when she was allegedly harassed by a man on a two-wheeler. Witnesses and local residents intervened, apprehending the man before hand-delivering him to the authorities. Surat: Gym Trainer Held in Gujarat for Stalking Woman, Threatening and Blackmailing Husband Over Private Photos.

Large Crowd Gathers at Althan Police Station in Surat

#WATCH | Gujarat: A large crowd gathered at Althan Police Station in Surat and attempted to storm inside after a minor girl student was allegedly molested by a man. Efforts are being made to disperse the crowd. pic.twitter.com/waO8zHHhgm — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

Surat ACP R. Desai identified the accused as 49-year-old Sheikh Muhammad Aziz. According to police records, Aziz was taken into custody immediately following the citizen-led intervention. As news of the alleged harassment spread, a significant crowd gathered outside the Althan police station to demand swift action. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nidhi Thakur noted the high emotions surrounding the event.

"Under Althan police station, at 8 pm, a girl aged 15-16 was returning from coaching when a man harassed her during that time. He was immediately taken to the police station and is in police custody. The public is outraged because such incidents can occur with any other girl," Thakur told ANI.

To manage the situation, authorities first attempted to persuade the crowd to leave. When the gathering of 300 to 400 people persisted in their attempt to enter the station, police utilized mild force to clear the entrance. "They were first requested to disperse, but when they did not comply, mild force had to be used to remove them from the area... the situation is completely peaceful," Thakur added. Surat Swimming Pool Horror: 22-Year-Old Man Drowns in Plain Sight As Crowd Misses Desperate Cries for Help (Watch Video).

Ongoing Investigation and Security

The girl’s parents and her teacher were present at the station throughout the night as officials processed the formal complaint. Security has been heightened across the neighbourhood to prevent further unrest. "There was some anger among the people, so they had to be pacified... 300 to 400 people had gathered here at the station, who were persuaded and sent away," said DCP Thakur. Police patrolling has since increased in the area to maintain order while the investigation into the molestation charges continues.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).