Mumbai, August 3: With the political controversy over Patna SP Vinay Tiwari being placed under quarantine in Mumbai gaining momentum, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday released an official statement. The BMC said that Patna SP Vinay Tiwari arrived in Mumbai as a domestic air traveller and he needs to be guided for home quarantine as per the State Government guidelines.

Issuing the statement, BMC said, "The P/South Administration received information stating that the said officer arrived in SRPF group 8 Guesthouse, Goregaon (East). Being a domestic air traveller, he needs to be guided for home quarantine as per the State Government Guidelines. Accordingly, P/South ward team approached him at the said guesthouse yesterday evening (2nd August 2020)." Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Reacts to News of Patna IPS Officer Binay Tiwari Probing Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Being 'Forcibly Quarantined by BMC', Says 'Whatever Happened is Not Right'.

Adding more, the BMC said, "Team explained him the whole procedure for domestic air traveller, including home quarantine, which is fixed by the State Government Notification dated 25th May 2020 under number DMU/2020/CR. 92/DisM-1. He has also been guided to apply to the competent authority of MCGM for exemption in the home quarantine period as per the State Government Notification."

Here's the statement by BMC:

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "Whatever happened to him is not right. It is not political, Bihar Police is carrying out its duty. Our DGP will speak to them." Meanwhile, Bihar DGP Gupteswar Pandey had alleged that SP Vinay Tiwari was forcibly quarantined by BMC officials. It is to be known that IPS officer Vinay Tiwari is heading a police team from Patna which is probing case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).