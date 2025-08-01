Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who is known as one of India's foremost freedom fighters, social reformers, and nationalist leaders, passed away on August 1, 1920. Every year, August 1 is observed as the death anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak to remember is immense contribution to India's struggle for independence. The British colonial authorities called him ‘The father of the Indian unrest’. He was also conferred with the title of ‘Lokmanya’, which means ‘accepted by the people as their leader’. Bal Gangadhar Tilak Death Anniversary 2025 falls on Friday, August 1. Bal Gangadhar Tilak Jayanti 2025 Date and Significance: Here’s Everything You Should Know About the Day To Honour the Birth Anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak, whose original name was Keshav Gangadhar Tilak, was born in a Marathi Hindu Chitpavan Brahmin family in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. Mahatma Gandhi called him ‘The Maker of Modern India’. In this article, let’s know more about Bal Gangadhar Tilak Death Anniversary 2025 date and the significance of this annual event dedicated to Lokmanya Tilak.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak Death Anniversary 2025 Date

Bal Gangadhar Tilak's Death Anniversary 2025 falls on Friday, August 1.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak Death Anniversary Significance

Tilak was one of the first and strongest advocates of Swaraj, who is known for his quote - 'Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it!'. He formed a close alliance with many Indian National Congress leaders, including Bipin Chandra Pal, Lala Lajpat Rai, Aurobindo Ghose, V. O. Chidambaram Pillai, and also Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who later oversaw Pakistan's independence from British rule. Tilak's legacy remains a source of inspiration in India's journey toward independence and national pride. His fearless advocacy for civil rights and self-rule left an indelible mark on Indian history.

