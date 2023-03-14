Chennai, March 13: A woman was arrested on Monday at Vriddhachalam in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district for allegedly throwing acid at her daughter-in-law, the police said. Andal, 55, threw acid on the face of Krithika, 26, on Sunday night when she was sleeping. Uttarakhand: Man Throws Acid on Woman Who Accused Him of Having Physical Relations on Pretext of Marriage in Manglaur.

Police said that Andal's son Mukesh Raj was married to Krithika for the past seven years and they have two children, aged 5 and 1 . Mukesh works at an apparel factory in Avinashi, Tirupur, while Krithika lives with her mother-in-law, Andal.

Andal attacked her daughter-in-law as she suspected Krithika's loyalty towards her son. Krithika sustained injuries to her face and body. She is currently undergoing treatment. Lucknow: Two Youths Barge Into House, Throw Acid on Woman and Her Son; Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Hearing Krithika's cries, neighbours entered her home and took her to the hospital . Following Krithika's complaint, Vriddhachalam police booked Andal under the relevant sections of the IPC and arrested her.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2023 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).