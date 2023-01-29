In a shocking incident reported from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, two unidentified youth barged into a house and attacked a mother-son duo with acid. The teenager and his mother were admitted to the hospital in critical condition. However, fortunately they are out of danger now. Police have recovered a CCTV footage showing the accused youth going towards the victims house with acid bottle in hand. The police have registered a case against the two unidentified youth. The police are searching the CCTV footage to arrest the attackers. Assam Acid Attack: Woman Critically Injured After Youth Throws Acid on Her in Sonitpur.

Acid Attack in Lucknow:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)