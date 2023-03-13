Dehradun, Mar 12 (PTI) A youth allegedly threw acid on a woman who had a couple of weeks ago accused him of establishing physical relations with her after promising to marry her, police said on Sunday.

The woman was attacked with acid late on Saturday evening when she was returning home after visiting a doctor. The locals informed the police about the incident in Manglaur following which she was taken to a hospital, they said.

Also Read | Open-Air Bars in Madhya Pradesh Will Be Shut Down From April 1 2023, Says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Around two weeks ago, the woman had lodged a police complaint alleging that the youth had established physical relations with her after promising to marry her. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and started investigation, an official said.

In the meanwhile, the youth appeared before a court and obtained anticipatory bail, claiming innocence.

Also Read | Adani Group Fully Prepays Share-Backed Financing Aggregating to USD 2.15 Billion Before Timeline.

Inspector-in-charge of Manglaur police station Manoj Kumar Mainwal said the woman was badly burnt in the acid attack.

Though no complaint in the matter has been received, the police have launched an investigation to nab the accused, Maniwal added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)