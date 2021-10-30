Pollachi, October 30: A young man in Tamil Nadu allegedly committed suicide over fears that he may not secure desired marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Keerthivasan who lived in Sangarayapuram village in Coimbatore district. A son of a farmer, Keerthivasan appeared for the NEET exam held on September 12. It was his third attempt to clear the entrance test. Tamil Nadu: 19-Year-Old Aspirant Found Dead on NEET Exam Morning in Salem.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Keerthivasan allegedly died by suicide around 3:30 pm on Friday when nobody was at home. He was rushed to a government hospital in Pollachi, which referred him to Coimbatore Medical College for advanced treatment. However, he died in the night despite all efforts, police said. Subsequently, police registered a case and are conducting further investigation. Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Bill to Scrap NEET Exam And Enable Admissions to MBBS Based on Class 12 Marks.

Keerthivasan completed his schooling from a private school at Pollachi. He had appeared for the NEET exam in 2019 and 2020, but did not score well. The medical aspirant allegedly took the extreme step over the fear of not getting a place in a government college following the NEET results. The National Testing Agency is yet to release the final results of the NEET exam 2021.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test has become a controversial issue in Tamil Nadu where a number of students committed suicide over the fear of failure. The DMK government has been urging that the NEET exam be scrapped in the state and had pointed out that students from poor backgrounds were not able to crack the exam.

Chief Minister MK Stalin while moving a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly against the NEET exam last month had said the students living in villages are not able to crack the examination as they were not getting proper training and the state did not want that. The anti-NEET bill was passed unanimously in the House with the BJP legislators staging a walking out.

