Tamil Nadu Government launches Meengal Mobile App for Home Delivery of Fish in Chennai Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Chennai, April 24: Amid the novel coronavirus lockdown, Tamil Nadu government has come to rescue of seafood lovers in Chennai. Now, Chennaiites can buy fresh fish from 'Meengal' mobile application, which is launched by the Fisheries Department to facilitate home delivery of fresh water and marine fish. The fish will be delivered from government-run fish stalls located in Chennai, The News Minute reported. Tamil Nadu Announces 'Intense Lockdown' in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirupur and Salem From April 26-29 to Curb COVID-19 Spread; Here's What it Means.

For now, people living around fish stalls of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation (TNFDC) at Teynampet, Santhome, Anna Nagar, Virugambakkam and surrounding areas with five kilometres can place orders. Deliveries will be done between 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, TNM reported.

Orders can also be placed from www.meengal.com and landline number 044-24956896. The government is planning to extend its operations. Soon, orders for fish pickles and dry fish will be taken after the coronavirus lockdown is eased.

As of Thursday, the kavalai was sold for Rs 220 per kg, small prawns for Rs 320 per kg, ayila for Rs 400 per kg, small crabs for Rs 290 per kg, squid for Rs 260 per kg. Meanwhile, total COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu are 1,683, including 752 recoveries and 20 deaths.