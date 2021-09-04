Chennai, September 4: A man allegedly stabbed his sister and attacked her husband inside a police station in Tamil Nadu. The incident took place at the Pettai police station in Tirunelveli on Friday. The accused, identified as S Ramkumar, reportedly attacked his younger sister S Ramya as he was angry with her inter-caste marriage. Following the incident, the police took Ramkumar into custody. The couple sustained minor injuries. Tamil Nadu Couple Splurges Rs 40 Lakhs Credited to Their Bank Account by Mistake, Gets 3-Year Imprisonment.

According to a report by Times of India, the police said Ramya was in a relationship with M Anantharaj. However, her family was against the relationship as Anantharaj belongs to another caste. Ramya did not succumb to the pressure and eloped with him. The couple then got married. Anticipating threat from Ramya's family members, the duo reached the Pettai police station and requested protection. Tamil Nadu Woman Stabs Man to Death After He Attempts to Rape Her.

To understand the matter, the cops asked family members of both Ramya and Anantharaj to come to the station. When they were busy questioning the couple and their family members, Ramkumar allegedly Ramya with a knife, the report said. He also attacked her husband when he tried to save his wife. Fortunately, both of them escaped with minor injuries. They are receiving treatment in a hospital.

Following the incident, the police arrested Ramkumar and sent him to jail. Some members of his family were also picked up for questioning. It remains unclear if the cops provided protection to Ramya and her husband. Further investigation was underway.

