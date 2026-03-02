New Delhi, March 2: In a shocking small-town scandal, former DeRidder, Louisiana mayor Misty Roberts, 43, faces third-degree rape charges after her own children allegedly caught her having s*x with a drunken 16-year-old boy at a booze-fueled pool party in 2024.

Prosecutors revealed explosive details during Roberts' trial in Beauregard Parish. Her son texted her that night, warning "He is seventeen" – though officials confirmed the victim was 16. The son later told investigators he peeked through a window crack and saw his mom with his friend, but recanted slightly in court. Roberts' daughter described seeing her mom and the boy "on top of each other." Misty Roberts Rape Trial: Former DeRidder Mayor’s Son Says He Caught His Mother Having S*x With Boy at Pool Party.

Roberts' ex-husband, Duncan Clanton, testified she admitted the encounter directly to him, with their son confirming it. A friend of the victim said Roberts flirted heavily, danced on the teen in her bikini – captured in a jury photo – while he appeared intoxicated and vomited. The daughter even told partygoers she saw them making out by the pool. US Shocker: Indiana School Secretary Admits Relationship With Student After Husband Catches Them Having S*x on Valentine’s Day 2026, Faces Felony Charges.

Post-incident texts added fuel: The victim's mom messaged Roberts fearing pregnancy; Roberts replied she was on birth control but shared the chat with friends who urged Plan B. A DoorDash driver testified delivering emergency contraception to "Misty C" at her home, recognizing her from trick-or-treating and linking it to rumors.

Roberts, mother in a town of 9,800, also faces contributing to juvenile delinquency charges. Texts showed her asking her son about alcohol for the party. This is her second trial after a mistrial due to judicial conflicts. Proceedings resume Monday.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2026 11:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).