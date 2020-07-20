Chennai, July 20: The COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu continued to witness a spike with the highest single-day spike of 4,985 new COVID-19 positive cases in the southern state on Monday. The state reported 70 deaths today, taking the total death toll to 2,551. With the new single day spike of COVID-19 cases, the overall tally crossed 1.75 lakh on Monday. The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 1,75,678 including 51,348 active cases and 2,551 deaths, the State Health Department said.

Tamil Nadu is the second worst-affected state in India due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first one being Maharashtra. Chennai and nearby Tiruvallur accounted for majority of the cases while fresh infections were spread across the State. Reports inform that the number of labs for COVID-19 test increased to 112 with the addition of a government facility in Tiruvannamalai district. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 11 Lakh Mark With Highest Single-Day Spike of 40,425 Cases And 681 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Here's the tweet:

In India, the COVID-19 tally reached 11,19,043 with the highest single day spike of 40,425 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data on Monday. With 681 new deaths, the pandemic toll touched 27,497 on Monday. Within three days, India once again crossed 1 lakh cases. On July 17, India crossed 10 lakh COVID-19 cases and added another one lakh before July 20. The highest spike in cases were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

