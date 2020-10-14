Salem, October 14: A 74-year-old man was rescued from a freezer box, used to store dead bodies, at Kandhampatti in Salem district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. His family allegedly left him in the freezer box and was waiting for him to die. The elderly man, Balasubramania Kumar, was critically ill. A case of negligence and endangering life has been registered against Balasubramania's family members. Tamil Nadu: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor Girl in Coimbatore.

According to reports, Balasubramania's brother Saravanan "presumed" him dead and called for a freezer box to place his brother’s body on October 13. After 24 hours, when an executive from the company which provided the freezer came to collect it, Balasubramania was breathing. The executive raised an alarm and neighbours rushed to help him. Subsequently, the elderly man was rushed to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem. Tamil Nadu: Class 9 Girl Delivers Baby While Writing Her Board Exam in Namakkal, 70-Year-Old Neighbour Arrested For Rape.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media in which Balasubramania's brother Saravanan can be seen saying that his brother is "dead" even when the man behind the camera tells him that Balasubramania’s hand is shaking inside the freezer box. "His hands are trembling, how?... How can that be possible if he’s dead?" the person behind the camera asks.

In response, Saravanan fumbles and says: "His soul has not left him yet." Deivalingam, an advocate who provides free vehicles to carry bodies, told a news channel that Balasubramania's family had told him that they were waiting for him to die. He said: "The man was kept inside the whole night. The agency executive got panicked and alerted me. I was told by the family - 'The spirit has not left and we are waiting'."

Police have booked Balasubramania's family members under section 287 (negligent conduct to endanger human life) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

