Tamil Nadu, August 18: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore, according to an ANI update. The abuser has been identified as Kanakaraj.

In another tragic news which took place last month, a missing seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and killed allegedly by a man in a village. Police suspected it to be a case of sexual assault. Her neighbour, a 25-year-old man was arrested in connection to the case. Rajasthan: Father of Rape Victim Found Hanging from Tree in Alwar, Investigation Underway.

Tamil Nadu: Kanakaraj, a 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore. — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

The girl was playing near her house and went missing on Tuesday after which her family lodged a complaint with the police. Meanwhile, family members and neighbours were also frantically searching for the minor. The girl's body was found near a water body in the district and her face bore numerous bruises. The police suspect she was sexually assaulted and then murdered.

According to an Indian Express report, in another incident, a 17-year-old girl near Manapparai allegedly ended her life after police were unable to arrest a relative who allegedly sexually assaulted and impregnated her.

The man, against whom the girl had filed a complaint in May, was absconding from a long time. However, when Manapparai police finally traced him, the accused had obtained anticipatory bail. The girl on the other hand, who was reportedly six-months pregnant, attempted to end her life. Her parents rushed her to Manapparai Government Hospital but she died without responding to medical treatment.

