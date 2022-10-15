Coimbatore, October 15: A birthday party in Salem took a violent turn when the party foam sprayed on the birthday boy caught fire and he suffered burn injuries. The man, identified as T Shankar Ganesh (22), was rushed to hospital, reported the Times of India. Kallakurichi Violence: Students Clash With Police, Burn Vehicle in Tamil Nadu After Student Death (Watch Video).

As per the reports, Shankar, a fourth-year BE student of KSR College of Engineering at Tiruchengode in Namakkal, was celebrating his birthday with friends at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore on Friday. During the celebration, Shankar's friends sprayed party foam on him while cutting a cake. The foam caught fire from the candles that spread to clothes. He suffered burn injuries on his abdomen, thighs, and hands. His friends put out the fire and called a ‘108’ ambulance o take him to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Karnataka Shocker: Class 2 Student Suffers 40 Percent Burn After Teacher Throws Hot Water on Him for Defecating in Uniform.

As per the reports, the man received 38 percent burn injuries. The cops at Kattoor police station conducted an inquiry into the injured and his friends. Meanwhile, Shankar’s parents requested the police not to register a case.

In a similar incindet, a twenty one-year-old Rahul Maurya from Maharashtra's Ambernath suffered minor burn injuries during his birthday celebration when a sparkling candle blew up on him after his friends threw wheat flour and eggs on him to prank him. In the video, his friends are seen gathered on a road and lit two sparkling candles, one was on the cake and the other was in Maurya’s hand. As soon as they lit the candles, his friends started throwing eggs and flour on him. Before he could cut the cake, one of his friends threw flour on him and the candle blew up on him. His shirt caught fire but he was saved by his friends.

